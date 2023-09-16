Reviewing DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 1.13% 2.02% 0.92% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

DHI Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 138.84%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Worldline.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.68 million 1.02 $4.18 million $0.04 80.25 Worldline $4.60 billion N/A $315.24 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group.

Summary

DHI Group beats Worldline on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Worldline

(Get Free Report)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.