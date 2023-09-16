Reviewing Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 1.87% 7.28% 2.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CP ALL Public and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $10.86 1.71 Grocery Outlet $3.82 billion 0.78 $65.05 million $0.71 42.38

Analyst Recommendations

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CP ALL Public and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grocery Outlet 1 6 3 0 2.20

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $35.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats CP ALL Public on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand. Its Retail Business segment is involved in domestic supply chain, distribution system, logistics network, and brand equity businesses. This segment also sells its products under various domestic, international, and small and medium enterprises brands. The company's Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers segment manages buildings and retail spaces in shopping malls. In addition, the company is involved in sale and maintenance of retail equipment; cash and carry, catalog, and e-commerce businesses; marketing and advertising activities; provision of information technology and research and development services, as well as engaged in bill payment collection, life insurance, and non-life insurance broker business. Further, the company offers educational institution, training, business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

