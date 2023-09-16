Reviewing Stride (NYSE:LRN) and iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 14.88% 20.07% 12.01% Stride 6.90% 14.60% 7.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stride has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than iHuman.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Stride’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $142.89 million 1.15 $15.92 million $0.40 7.75 Stride $1.84 billion 1.04 $126.87 million $2.96 15.00

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

iHuman has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stride beats iHuman on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

