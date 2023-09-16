Robert G. Painter Sells 2,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trimble Trading Down 0.7 %

TRMB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

