RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) & E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Head to Head Review

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) and E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RTL Group and E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTL Group N/A N/A N/A $0.42 9.94 E.W. Scripps $2.40 billion 0.25 $195.90 million ($7.25) -0.98

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than RTL Group. E.W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

RTL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. RTL Group pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. E.W. Scripps pays out -2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RTL Group and E.W. Scripps, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTL Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 E.W. Scripps 0 2 1 0 2.33

E.W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.66%. Given E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E.W. Scripps is more favorable than RTL Group.

Profitability

This table compares RTL Group and E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTL Group N/A N/A N/A E.W. Scripps -23.16% 8.91% 2.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of RTL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats RTL Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTL Group

(Get Free Report)

RTL Group S.A., an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg. The Groupe M6 segment operates television channels; radio stations; and digital services. The Fremantle segment is involved in the content production comprising of distribution and licensing business. The RTL Nederland segment operates free-to-air television channels; an independent news organization, Videoland, a streaming service; digital pay-TV channels; and the digital weather platform. The Other segment operates RTL play, a streaming service; RTL Today Radio, 24-hour English radio station; Broadcasting Center Europe; We Are Era; RTL Luxembourg; RTL Radio Letzebuerg; and RTL Tele Letzebuerg. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. RTL Group S.A. is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann Capital Holding GmbH.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The company's Scripps Network segment operates national television networks. This segment operates through over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. The company also provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets. In addition, it offers Scripps News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which serve as the steward of educational programs. Further, the company provides ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms; and consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices. It serves audiences and businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.