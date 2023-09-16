RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.