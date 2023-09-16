RXO (NYSE:RXO) vs. Global Roundtable (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Critical Review

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Global Roundtable (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Global Roundtable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RXO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% Global Roundtable N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.45 $92.00 million $0.11 166.11 Global Roundtable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RXO and Global Roundtable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Global Roundtable.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RXO and Global Roundtable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 Global Roundtable 0 0 0 0 N/A

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than Global Roundtable.

Summary

RXO beats Global Roundtable on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Global Roundtable

(Get Free Report)

Global Roundtable Corporation operates in the health and wellness business. It also provides products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and optical-vision medical care. The company was formerly known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. and changed its name to Global Roundtable Corporation in May 2023. Global Roundtable Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.