Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 5,787 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 707 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $7,239.68.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $3,544.64.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.18. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 39.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 121.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

