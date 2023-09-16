Saunders International Limited (SND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Saunders International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Saunders International Company Profile
