Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.23 on October 12th

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.
In related news, insider Ryan Stokes 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. Corporate insiders own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.
