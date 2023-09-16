Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Drops By 55.7%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the August 15th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADYYF. Berenberg Bank lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $762.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $732.00 and a 52 week high of $1,886.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,328.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,496.72.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

