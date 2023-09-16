Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Rises By 151.9%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $20,002,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth approximately $45,802,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 600.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,331 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 2,528.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,895 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,565,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 661,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter worth about $4,783,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

