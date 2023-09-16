Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Rises By 151.9%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.
Insider Transactions at Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II
In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $20,002,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II
About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.