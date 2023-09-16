Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Expands By 159.2%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.8 %

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHKLY opened at $55.85 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

