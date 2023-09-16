Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Expands By 150.0%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Globalink Investment stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalink Investment

About Globalink Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 372,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 198,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 173,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

