Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Expands By 150.0%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Globalink Investment stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.67.
Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
