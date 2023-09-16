Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Grows By 150.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.95%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

