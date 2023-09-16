Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Increases By 164.2%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IINN opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

