Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Expands By 43.0%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ULBI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
