Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Expands By 43.0%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULBI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.