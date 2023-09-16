Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Drops By 21.4%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $45.00 on Friday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $424.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Value Line by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 72.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

