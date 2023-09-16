Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Rises By 118.8%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

Shares of UMMA stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Get Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF alerts:

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.