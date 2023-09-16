Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.55

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 49060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,195 shares of company stock worth $210,404. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,493,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

