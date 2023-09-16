Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $21.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

