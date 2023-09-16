Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $21.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
