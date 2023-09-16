Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 109,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 237,581 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $11,214,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $7,116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

