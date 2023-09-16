SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) Head to Head Analysis

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Universal Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.40 $1.11 billion $8.83 4.48 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SM Energy has a beta of 4.36, suggesting that its stock price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SM Energy and Universal Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 5 5 0 2.36 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $41.10, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 41.36% 22.48% 12.07% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SM Energy beats Universal Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

