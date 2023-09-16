STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 60,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares in the company, valued at $370,227,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 83,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,531. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

