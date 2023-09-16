Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) & FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Financial Survey

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starpharma has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 13.96 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Starpharma $3.55 million 10.35 -$11.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Starpharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starpharma has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FOXO Technologies and Starpharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Starpharma beats FOXO Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It is also involved in the development of DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate and other cancers, DEP docetaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of colorectal and other cancers, DEP irinotecan that is in Phase 2 clinical trials f for the treatment of pancreatic and other cancers; and EP gemcitabine, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP HER-2 radiotherapy completed preclinical trials for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition, the company's DEP radiotheranostics development pipeline includes DEP HER2-zirconium, a HER2-targeted radio diagnostic for HER2-positive cancers, such as breast and gastric cancer; and HER2-targeted DEP SN38 ADC, a targeted ADC therapeutic for the treatment of human ovarian cancer. Starpharma Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

