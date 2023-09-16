State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Markel Group worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,521.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,461.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,371.06. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,529.11. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.