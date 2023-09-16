State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $32,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.56%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

