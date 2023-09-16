State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 320.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,627 shares of company stock worth $6,204,371 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

