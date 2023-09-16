State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $210.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.11 and its 200 day moving average is $198.76. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

