State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.31 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.11 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 161.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,132 shares of company stock worth $6,453,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

