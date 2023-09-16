State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.02 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Gartner worth $31,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $350.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

