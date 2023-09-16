State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Edison International worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

