State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Xylem worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Xylem
In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Xylem Stock Performance
Xylem stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.
Xylem Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
