State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $413.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.