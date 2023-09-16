State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,040 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $29,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $452.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.69 and its 200 day moving average is $412.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

