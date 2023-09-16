State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 320 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,593,000 after buying an additional 200,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after buying an additional 245,322 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $113.73 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

