State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,210 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CDW worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average of $187.04. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

