State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,620 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.21 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.32.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

