State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 60,590 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60,590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Microsoft worth $2,352,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.98.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

