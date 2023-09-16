State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,670 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $31,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $138.90 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

