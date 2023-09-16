State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

