Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 119,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 211,538 shares.The stock last traded at $30.78 and had previously closed at $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,632,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,200,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,724,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 195,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.