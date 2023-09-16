Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.