Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.