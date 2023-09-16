Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,995 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

