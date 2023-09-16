Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $458,347,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,329,000 after purchasing an additional 384,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $71.80 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

