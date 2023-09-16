Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 4,858 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Shares of AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

