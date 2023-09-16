Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 605 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,286,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.84%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.