Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $254.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.94. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.45 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.36.

Get Our Latest Report on BIIB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.