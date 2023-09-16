Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 256.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $413.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

